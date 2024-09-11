Race for White House: Confident Kamala puts Trump on the back foot

Until fresh polling numbers appear, it is unclear who will win the White House in November. But after the only presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour to run for the office, Ms Harris emerged the clear winner. Sixty-three per cent of debate watchers in CNN’s poll thought Ms Harris won, as did 23 of 25 undecided swing-state voters in a Washington Post focus group. Even Republican commentators, including those on Fox News, admitted as much. Erasing memories of Joe Biden’s shambolic performance in June, Ms Harris came out swinging from