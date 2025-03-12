Railways' new safety steps: Smart planning or knee-jerk reaction?

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this week informed Parliament that investigations were underway into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which left 18 passengers dead and many injured. In this context, Mr Vaishnaw also said a decision had been taken to introduce complete access control at 60 stations. A pilot has been launched at five stations, including New Delhi, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Accordingly, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to go to the platforms and unauthorised entry points will be sealed to contain the crowd. As reported last week, the railways is taking several