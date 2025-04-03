Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Razing bulldozer justice: Apex court underlines the need for due process

Razing bulldozer justice: Apex court underlines the need for due process

Apex court underlines the need for due process

Supreme Court
Premium

Supreme Court

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has underlined its aversion to “bulldozer justice” by describing the Prayagraj Development Authority’s move to bulldoze the homes of six private citizens in 2021 “inhumane and illegal” and ordering the institution to pay each house owner ₹10 lakh as compensation. Although the incident linked to this April 1 judgment by a two-judge Bench predates the apex court’s November 2024 order (by a separate Bench) issuing binding directives for states to follow in bulldozing properties, it builds on it by strengthening the edifice of the law in this regard.
 
Choosing not to comment on the issue of land
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Supreme Court Law

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon