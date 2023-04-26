close

Realistic assessment

Focus on improving growth prospects

Business Standard Editorial Comment
economy, fiscal
Premium

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Economists at the Union Ministry of Finance (MoF) have a more realistic outlook for the Indian economy. In its monthly review for March, released this week, the ministry reiterated that downside risks outweighed the upside risks to its growth forecast of 6.5 per cent for 2023-24. The MoF’s projection is broadly in line with other agencies, such as the World Bank, which expects the Indian economy to grow 6.3 per cent, and the Asian Development Bank’s forecast of 6.4 per cent for the ongoing fiscal year. The Reserve Bank of India expects the Indian economy to grow 6.5 per cent, though it has revised its projection upward in the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Economists at the central bank seem more optimistic. Their latest monthly assessment, for instance, noted that recent data suggested multilateral institutions, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), were likely to see forecast errors and the actual outcomes might surprise positiv
Topics : MPC economy World Bank

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Premium

Premium

