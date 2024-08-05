Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reasoning for status quo

MPC cannot ignore food inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review, all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the policy decisions
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting this week to review the policy. Several factors in the backdrop would be comforting for the committee. First is the commitment shown by the government to fiscal consolidation in the Budget, presented in July. The Union government will now target restricting the fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 5.1 per cent projected in the Interim Budget, and is on course to contain the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP next year. This augurs

Also Read

War on peace

Electronics export opportunity

Evolving digital revolution

Excessive speculation

Climate adaptation

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion RBI MPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon