Recharging the old: How retrofitting can help improve green mobility

India’s push towards green mobility has so far focused heavily on incentivising new electric-vehicle (EV) purchases. But a parallel, and potentially faster, route is emerging: Retrofitting existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to turn them into EVs. Bengaluru-based SUN Mobility’s recent entry into converting ICE scooters into EVs at an average cost of ₹30,000 marks a significant milestone in this alternative strategy. It offers a viable, cost-effective pathway to bring millions into the EV ecosystem without waiting for complete vehicle-replacement cycles. With over 200 million ICE two-wheelers and more than 10 million ICE three-wheelers on Indian roads, the potential for