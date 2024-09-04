Rediscovering integration: World Bank argument on trade is worth hearing

In the latest edition of the World Bank’s “India Development Update”, the multilateral institution argued that, despite challenging external conditions, India’s medium-term growth would be relatively strong. The Bank’s forecast for growth in 2024-25 is 7 per cent, marginally below what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currently expects, but in line with many market forecasts. Yet the report also highlighted one major way to deal with “challenging” external conditions: Using trade links. Although India has boosted competitiveness domestically, including through investment in infrastructure and digitising various trade formalities, its overall trade policy remains shackled by an