Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Refocus again: Despite stated policy and disinvestment has slowed

Refocus again: Despite stated policy and disinvestment has slowed

Expectations that the government would increase the speed of strategic disinvestment or privatisation have been dashed

Divestment
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new practice has started in the Union Budget: Of providing a target for capital receipts without spelling out the amount that would be raised from disinvestment in particular. This year, the target for miscellaneous capital receipts — which include those from disinvestment, privatisation, and asset monetisation — in the Union Budget is Rs 47,000 crore. This is in line with the target for the previous year. It is certainly tempting to believe that shifts in how disinvestment or privatisation targets are announced are partially a consequence of how the government has failed to meet these targets in successive years.
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Divestment privatisation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon