Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Reforming tribunals: Rising vacancies at the top are hampering efficiency

Reforming tribunals: Rising vacancies at the top are hampering efficiency

According to legal think tank Daksh's State of Tribunals 2025 report, India's commercial tribunals face a backlog of 356,000 cases, worth ₹24.2 trillion (as of September)

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment
premium

India’s commercial tribunals, meant to ease judicial burden, now mirror the courts’ dysfunction with huge backlogs, delays, and structural flaws undermining insolvency and tax resolution. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tribunals were set up to offer swift, cost-effective, and decentralised resolution to legal disputes. The principal idea was that these quasi-judicial bodies would comprise members with specific sector expertise to deliver better-informed judgments relatively swiftly, reducing the caseload on regular courts. It is deeply concerning, therefore, to discover that India’s commercial tribunals in particular suffer from the same infirmities as the regular judicial system. According to legal think tank Daksh’s State of Tribunals 2025 report, India’s commercial tribunals face a backlog of 356,000 cases, worth ₹24.2 trillion (as of September). It estimates the value of these cases as amounting to
Topics : IBC NCLT NCLAT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon