Regulatory reset: Strengthen Rera to protect homebuyers' interests
The Eco Survey 2025-26 notes quarterly average housing sales stood at 101,300 units up to Q2, compared to 81,600 in FY22-FY24, reflecting healthy demand and renewed confidence in the housing market
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
The recent remarks by the Supreme Court on the workings of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, have brought back the spotlight on India’s real-estate regulation. While hearing a matter related to the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), the court observed that the authority appeared to be helping defaulting builders rather than protecting homebuyers. In unusually strong language, it even warned that if the regulator failed in its purpose, there would be little reason to continue it. These observations go to the heart of why the law was enacted. It was introduced to address chronic delays, fund diversion, and opaque contracts, while institutionalising transparency, accountability, standardisation, and fast-track dispute resolution in the property market. The Act mandated compulsory project registration, disclosures of layouts and timelines, and, crucially, the requirement that 70 per cent of the buyer funds be kept in a separate escrow account, to be used only for constructing that specific project.