Resolution realities

Go First's complexity will be a test case

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Go First
Photo: Pexels

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has done well to swiftly admit Go First’s voluntary insolvency plea under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and appoint an interim resolution professional. The initiation of the process means creditors will not be able to recover dues for now. The airline, which had been operating for about 17 years, stopped flying earlier this month because of financial difficulties. Notably, it blamed US-based Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for not supplying engines, which led to the grounding of more than half its fleet. The airline informed the tribunal that it had won an arbitral award against P&W. It has also initiated enforcement proceedings against P&W because of non-compliance. The airline had liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, which made regular operations difficult.
While the timely admission of the case is the first right step, it will be of interest to see how the matter proceeds, given the complexities involve
Topics : IBC Business Standard Editorial Comment NCLT Go Air

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

