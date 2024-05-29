Responsible development

There has been growing concern about the quality of governance at OpenAI. In the past few months, 11 key persons have quit but the problem started with the failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman in November last year. This was followed by a reconstitution of the board. Even as it released ChatGPT 4, OpenAI was embroiled in a controversy, with actor Scarlett Johansson claiming that her voice was cloned despite her refusing to give permission. The company has also been sued by The New York Times for copyright violation. Two former board members have written a widely