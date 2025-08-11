Revenue milestone: Airtel is leading the way with record-high Arpu

Leading telecommunications company Bharti Airtel recently hit a landmark number on customer revenue, thereby signalling a positive outlook for the telecom sector. At the quarterly earnings, reported last week, the company announced monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹250, more than two years after reaching the ₹200 mark. While the number is still some distance away from the ₹300 Arpu goal that the company’s founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, has often spelt out (though without a target date), it signifies a healthy break from a sluggish trend that the industry has witnessed for a long time.

At an