Revisiting India's FTAs: New guidelines to boost trade and exports

Doubts have been expressed over the past several years about the wisdom of signing free-trade agreements (FTAs). It has now been reported that the Department of Commerce will ask the Union Cabinet for its assent to “fresh guidelines” for negotiating FTAs, following a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office on the subject of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such negotiations. This presumably reflects the view that India has not done well out of several FTAs it has signed, because exports from the partner countries have on occasion grown quicker than shipments from India. A review of the FTA process is