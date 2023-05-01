close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Revisiting safety regulation

Ludhiana deaths must not be ignored

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Ludhiana gas leak
Premium

Ludhiana: NDRF personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. At least nine people died and several fell ill in the incident, according to police. (PTI Photo)

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A gas leak in the crowded neighbourhood of Giaspura in the industrial city of Ludhiana has tragically claimed 11 lives, including those of children, with several people sent to hospital. The state police have set up a five-member special investigation team and the Punjab Pollution Control Board is also reportedly investigating. It has as yet not been confirmed what the gas was and how it was formed, but the indications are that it escaped from a sewer. The investigation will have to confirm not only which gas caused these deaths, but also whether it came about due to an unexpected reaction, and, if so, the nature of the compound dumped into the sewer system that would have caused such a reaction. Was the compound itself toxic? Or did it react with some gas in the sewer system, such as methane, to create a toxic leak? Are the relevant regulations toothless or outdated? And how can such things be prevented?
It is unfortunate that these issues are the subject of suc
Or

Also Read

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

'Three deaths every day': Labour safety under construction in India

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

FAME and fortune

Reclaiming water bodies

Under construction

Old white males

Growth instruments

Topics : Gas leakage Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

FAME and fortune

electric vehicle
3 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Under construction, reclaiming water bodies, and more

Carbon tax
1 min read
Premium

Reinvent tiger conservation

tiger
5 min read
Premium

Exporting into a world with carbon tax

Carbon tax
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's welfare balm

RURAL DEVELOPMENT, GDP, ECONOMY
5 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read
Premium

Reclaiming water bodies

water, water pipe, water pipeline, tap
3 min read
Premium

Exporting into a world with carbon tax

Carbon tax
5 min read
Premium

Reinvent tiger conservation

tiger
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon