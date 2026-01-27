Rewiring power reforms: Discom profitability is an encouraging start

Chief among them was the implementation in 2022 of the automatic pass-through of fuel costs for distribution companies, with 30 of the 36 state and Union Territories adopting the rule. Given that fuel accounts for 70-80 per cent of the discoms’ average cost of supply (ACS), the ability to recover this major expense has had a salutary impact on discom profitability. A simultaneous surge in smart metering — from 4,000 per day in FY23 to 115,000 per day in FY25 — has helped reduce power theft, which has long been a bane of the discoms. At the same time, a Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme — the fifth bailout plan in two decades — upped the incentive for improvement by linking access to discounted funds for infrastructure upgrades to measurable targets.

The results of these critical tweaks have been notable. The gap between the ACS and the average revenue realised (ARR) in FY25 narrowed dramatically from 65 paise per unit in FY21 to just 6 paise. With smart metering, the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses fell from 22.6 per cent in FY14 to 15.04 per cent in FY25. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme played its part in improving discom finances by making the payment of government dues and subsidies mandatory. The cascading benefit of these improvements with discoms paying their dues to generating companies on time is due also to an overhaul of the rule governing late payment.