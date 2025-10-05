Rising and shining: Global uncertainty is pushing precious metal prices

Precious metals — through 2025 — outperformed most financial assets. Gold and silver continue to rally as the calendar year enters its final quarter. In dollar (USD) terms, gold is up 48 per cent and silver has done even better with a return of over 65 per cent since January. Both metals have hit record levels. Well into the festival season, which is traditionally the time to buy precious metals, Indian households are focused on the prospects of these two metals. Many would be wondering whether they should confine their purchases to token levels at these elevated prices.