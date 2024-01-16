Rising global risks

At a time when the world is beset by shocks, the findings of the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 come as no surprise. Based on a risk perception survey of around 1,500 experts worldwide, this report puts forth a pessimistic outlook for the global risk landscape over the next two and 10 years. Climate-related risks, particularly extreme weather events, remain a dominant theme, both in the short and long terms. The threat from misinformation and disinformation is identified as the most severe short-term threat, including in India. Societal polarisation is also perceived as a major threat.

