Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Rising temperature: Public policy responses must become proactive

Rising temperature: Public policy responses must become proactive

Though heatwaves are common across northern India during April-June, their duration and intensity have steadily increased

High temperatures
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

April this year recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past three years and the warmest night in the past six. With each year surpassing earlier ones in heat stress, the need for a more effective public-policy response to heat-related risks is growing urgent. Though heatwaves are common across northern India during April-June, their duration and intensity have steadily increased. Last year, for instance, the country faced record-breaking heatwave days, resulting in over 40,000 heatstroke cases and 143 deaths. There is no shortage of forecasts and early-warning systems predicting increasingly scorching summers. By the first week of April, for instance,
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Heatwave weather

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon