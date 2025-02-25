Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Road to decentralisation: Rural local bodies need to be strengthened

Road to decentralisation: Rural local bodies need to be strengthened

Overall, devolution to rural local bodies increased from 39.9 per cent in 2013-14 to 43.9 per cent in 2021-22, said the govt report

village
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent report released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Indian Institute of Public Administration offers a comprehensive analysis of India’s decentralisation efforts by creating a state-level devolution index (DI). The index assesses key aspects such as the institutional framework guiding panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), the operations of gram panchayats (GPs), their finances, local capacity building, and accountability. The report does well to present evidence-based rankings of states, showcasing both advancements and areas that need further attention. Overall, devolution to rural local bodies increased from 39.9 per cent in 2013-14 to 43.9 per cent in 2021-22. Across all
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment panchayats gram panchayat rural local bodies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon