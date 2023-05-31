Robust performance

Since the full-year number was somewhat skewed by higher growth witnessed in the first half of the year because of a relativ

India’s economic performance in 2022-23 has surprised the Street. The numbers released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday showed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, compared to the advance estimate of 7 per cent. The better than expected final growth number was largely driven by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which recorded a growth rate of 6.1 per cent. At the disaggregated level, the agriculture sector expanded 4 per cent, while manufacturing registered a growth rate of just 1.3 per cent during the fiscal year. The clear outperformer was the trade, hotels, transport, and communication and services related to the broadcasting segment, which registered a growth rate of 14 per cent, while the financial, real estate, and professional services segment expanded 7.1 per cent.