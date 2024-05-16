Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rules of the game

Exceptions for PSEs should be avoided

Life Insurance Corporation
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Wednesday informed stock exchanges the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had given it a three-year extension to comply with the mandatory 10 per cent public-shareholding norm. It can now attain the mandatory 10 per cent public float by May 16, 2027. Firms with a market capitalisation above Rs 1 trillion are expected to attain 25 per cent public shareholding in five years. However, in the case of LIC, it has already been extended to 10 years. While the LIC stock reacted positively to the extension announcement, it should have been avoided.
Topics : SEBI Business Standard Editorial Comment Life Insurance Corporation market capitalisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon