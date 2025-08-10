Russian conundrum: India must decide rationally amid US tariff pressures

The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by the United States (US) on imports from India, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, has placed India in a difficult position. White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro argued last week that the additional tariff was on account of national security concerns because of India’s continued import of Russian crude oil. The broader thinking, which US President Donald Trump also underlined, is that India’s import of Russian oil is helping it fund the Ukraine war. In that case, the US should have first targeted China, which