Saudi Arabia-Pakistan dynamics: India must consider collateral impact

The mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan essentially formalises a well-known, longstanding military cooperation between the two nations. The nuclear dimension of the pact, as articulated by the Pakistani defence minister, who said his country’s nuclear programme would be “made available to Saudi Arabia” under the new pact, has also been an integral element in this collaboration. In his 2012 book, Eating Grass, Pakistani military insider Brigadier General Feroz Hassan Khan reveals that Saudi Arabia provided “generous financial support to Pakistan that enabled the nuclear programme to continue, especially when the country was under sanctions”. This