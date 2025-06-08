Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Saving the Aravallis: Political and bureaucratic buy-in is critical

Saving the Aravallis: Political and bureaucratic buy-in is critical

It is worth noting that the bulk of the degradation of the Aravallis is the result of plain illegal activities, costing state governments crores of rupees in revenue

In the distance, the start of the Thar desert; and closer, the forestland in the Aravallis range in Gogunda block in Udaipur district, southern Rajasthan | Credits: Vaishnavi Rathore
Today, over a quarter of the range is degraded, thanks to unchecked mining, deforestation, and encroachment.

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Given the scale of destruction of the Aravallis, one of India’s oldest mountain ranges, the launch of the Aravalli Green Wall project on June 5, World Environment Day, has not come a day too soon. Inspired by Africa’s Great Green Wall project to regreen the Sahel, the Indian version aims to reforest 700 km of the range in 29 districts in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The broad plan is to supplant destructive alien species with native species on scrubland, wasteland and degraded forest and restore water bodies to create an additional 2.5 billion tonnes of carbon sink, as India
