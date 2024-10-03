Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / SC is right: Onus on politicians to refrain from weaponising religion

SC is right: Onus on politicians to refrain from weaponising religion

Over the years, the judiciary and the ECI have tried, but largely failed, to check dog-whistle politics

Supreme Court, SC
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign witnessed a desperate game of political brinkmanship, where the leading political lights, both from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc, weaponised the country’s diversity with their divisive political speeches. On Monday, the Supreme Court brought the trend into sharper focus when it admonished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the southern state.

The apex court observed Mr Naidu should have “kept the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party YSRCP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon