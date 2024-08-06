Search for competition

A ruling by US judge Amit Mehta that Google has violated antitrust laws by ways in which it has marketed its search engine is likely to have a momentous impact on the internet. It could lead to changes in the ways search engines are used and developed, apart from leading to an enforced corporate reorganisation of the Alphabet group of companies, which includes Google. Google pays tens of billions to browser companies and smartphone makers to make its search engine the default installation on browsers and devices. While it is possible, even easy, to switch the default