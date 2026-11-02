Shifts in labour market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the nature of work and is raising questions about the future of employment, particularly in economies with large and growing workforces. The traditional pathway of moving workers from agriculture to manufacturing and services is becoming harder to sustain as production becomes more capital- and technology-intensive. As a mid-size information-technology (IT) company told this newspaper, the role of entry-level engineers is collapsing because of AI. In this regard, a study in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest “Regional Economic Outlook” for Asia and Pacific provides an early assessment of the shift. Drawing on 40 million online job postings across 19 Asian economies, it finds that employer demand in occupations more exposed to AI has fallen by nearly 10 per cent since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. While this decline has stabilised despite rapid improvement in AI capabilities, the report cautions against interpreting this as evidence that displacement risks have receded. The effects of reduced hiring are likely to unfold only over time.