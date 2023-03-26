Shrinking space

In this section

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

What options are available with Rahul Gandhi now after his conviction?

Rahul Gandhi gets two-year jail term in Modi surname defamation case

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

The conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represented Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in the present Lok Sabha, by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case connected to a speech he made whi

