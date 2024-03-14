Sensex (    %)
                             
Simultaneous elections

The idea needs a political consensus

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

The high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, set up to study the possibility of simultaneous elections to all three levels of government, has unanimously endorsed the idea and recommended the way forward in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. While the cycle for electing governments at the Union and state levels varies currently, the idea of simultaneous elections is not new. Elections were held simultaneously to the House of the People (Lok Sabha) and Assemblies in the initial years after Independence. The idea thus is to restore simultaneous elections through enabling amendments

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Ram Nath Kovind president Elections simultaneous elections

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

