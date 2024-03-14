The high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, set up to study the possibility of simultaneous elections to all three levels of government, has unanimously endorsed the idea and recommended the way forward in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. While the cycle for electing governments at the Union and state levels varies currently, the idea of simultaneous elections is not new. Elections were held simultaneously to the House of the People (Lok Sabha) and Assemblies in the initial years after Independence. The idea thus is to restore simultaneous elections through enabling amendments

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com