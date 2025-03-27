Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Size and scale: Regulation should enable companies to scale up faster

However, gaining access to technology is not the only problem small and medium-sized businesses are facing

Given the importance of MSMEs in economic growth, they must be given an appropriate environment to grow in and should be supported by a conducive policy framework.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a crucial role in the Indian economy. According to the government data, their share of gross value added (GVA) in gross domestic product increased from 27.3 per cent in 2020-21 to 30.1 per cent in 2022-23. Exports by MSMEs increased from about ₹4 trillion in 2020-21 to ₹12.39 trillion in 2024-25. Given the importance of MSMEs in economic growth, they must be given an appropriate environment to grow in and should be supported by a conducive policy framework. The Confederation of Indian Industry, along with the NITI Frontier Tech Hub and the All
