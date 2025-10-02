Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / To beat slow growth, India needs to create better-paying jobs at scale

To beat slow growth, India needs to create better-paying jobs at scale

The combination of slower productivity and a shrinking formal sector has substantially restrained wage growth, undermining both worker income and domestic demand

Wages
premium

In India, the intent behind strengthening labour protection has been to improve workers’ conditions. However, excessively stringent laws have had unintended consequences.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A slow increase in wages can have troubling implications for economic growth and equity. The Annual Survey of Industries (2023-24), recently released, underscores this concern: Profits per factory rose 7 per cent, while wages per worker increased only 5.5 per cent. Profits grew faster than wages for several years in the recent past. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 also flagged weak wage growth, while corporate profitability increased to a 15-year high in 2023-24. The data shows that gains in labour productivity too have faltered, with output per worker showing weaker growth after 2013-14 than earlier years did. At
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment average daily wages minimum wages
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon