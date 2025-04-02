Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Smart Cities Mission needs to adopt sustainability, urban local bodies

Smart Cities Mission needs to adopt sustainability, urban local bodies

The concept of "Smart Cities" is based on the principle of harnessing data-based smart solutions to enhance ease of living for its residents

Smart cities, city, population, society, future, people, tech
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) ended on March 31, its success and limitations in solving urban challenges and enabling efficient city management deserve greater attention. According to an analysis by this newspaper, so far, only 18 of the 100 selected cities have completed all projects to date, with 50 per cent of them in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In most cases, projects under the SCM involved cities scrambling to fix crumbling infrastructure rather than achieving a futuristic overhaul. Recent World Bank estimates suggest India needs to invest around ₹70 trillion in urban infrastructure over the
Topics : smart cities Business Standard Editorial Comment Sustainability

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon