Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Speeding up trade: Operational gaps in cargo clearance need attention

Speeding up trade: Operational gaps in cargo clearance need attention

The study flags delays in duty payment, frequent amendments to shipping and entry documents, and inefficient query resolution as key contributors to higher clearance times

Cargo, trade
premium

Kolkata port, for instance, recorded the highest import clearance time across all seaports, averaging over 140 hours, due to delayed assessments, slow PGA interventions, and limited advance filing by importers.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India in recent years made notable improvements in its logistics ecosystem, driven by advancements in port infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, digital integration, and a renewed emphasis on trade facilitation. The country had climbed six spots on the World Bank’s logistics performance index, 2023, moving to 38th position globally. The jump reflects the early impact of initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti and Unified Logistics Interface Platform. In this regard, the recently released National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2025, conducted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, provides granular data on how long it takes for import and export
Topics : Cargo industry Cargo Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon