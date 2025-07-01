Speeding up trade: Operational gaps in cargo clearance need attention

India in recent years made notable improvements in its logistics ecosystem, driven by advancements in port infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, digital integration, and a renewed emphasis on trade facilitation. The country had climbed six spots on the World Bank’s logistics performance index, 2023, moving to 38th position globally. The jump reflects the early impact of initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti and Unified Logistics Interface Platform. In this regard, the recently released National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2025, conducted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, provides granular data on how long it takes for import and export