States must fix their own economies, address deeper structural cracks

The data suggests that of all states and Union Territories, 12 had their debt-to-GSDP ratio higher than 35 per cent in 2023-24, while around 24 had their debt above 20 per cent

Revenue growth remains below the decadal average of 10 per cent, and most states continue to rely heavily on transfers from the Union government | Image: Shutterstock

A recent report by Crisil showed that India’s 18 largest states, which together account for over 90 per cent of the country’s gross state domestic product (GSDP), are projected to see a revenue growth rate of 7-9 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.6 per cent in 2024-25. Aggregate revenues are expected to touch ₹40 trillion, driven largely by steady goods and services tax (GST) collection, robust growth in excise on liquor, and improved central transfers. Petroleum tax collection, however, continues to lag with subdued 2 per cent growth.
 
Clearly, this is a reassuring sign of stability in state finances
