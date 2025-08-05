States must fix their own economies, address deeper structural cracks

A recent report by Crisil showed that India’s 18 largest states, which together account for over 90 per cent of the country’s gross state domestic product (GSDP), are projected to see a revenue growth rate of 7-9 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.6 per cent in 2024-25. Aggregate revenues are expected to touch ₹40 trillion, driven largely by steady goods and services tax (GST) collection, robust growth in excise on liquor, and improved central transfers. Petroleum tax collection, however, continues to lag with subdued 2 per cent growth.

Clearly, this is a reassuring sign of stability in state finances