Strategic independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to choose Moscow for his first bilateral visit in his third term did not go unnoticed in the diplomatic world. The move evoked reactions from the United States, which is hosting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary, and from Ukraine, which is fighting Russia to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, from an Indian point of view, the visit was a signal of continuity in the government and the relevance of its relations with Russia, which goes back to the Cold War era and has