Strategic opportunity: Mazagon-CDPLC deal boosts India's maritime influence

Strategic opportunity: Mazagon-CDPLC deal boosts India's maritime influence

This strategic deal between MDSL and CDPLC was the outcome of extensive discussion between Indian and Sri Lankan officials

The sixth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11880, part of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class was delivered on May 2023 by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
The fact that the deal was struck with a major Indian public-sector company rather than a private-sector player must be seen as an important signal.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The announcement that state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) will acquire a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) in a deal worth $53 million must be seen as an important milestone in strengthening India’s maritime influence in a key corridor in the Indian Ocean Region. Mumbai-based MDSL, which builds warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and platforms and vessels for offshore oil drilling, is India’s largest defence shipyard and a designated Navratna company. Its proposed acquisition of the loss-making CDPLC, which is Sri Lanka’s leading ship-building and repair facility, will expand MDSL’s portfolio, with the added benefit of
