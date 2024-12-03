Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Strengthening cooperatives: Building capacity to increase opportunities

Strengthening cooperatives: Building capacity to increase opportunities

At this juncture, it is critical to extend support to cooperatives for their long-term survival and sustainability

Cooperatives
Premium

Cooperatives | Photo: Indian Currents

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever since cooperatives became legal entities in India in 1904, member-owned enterprises have worked towards enabling marginalised communities to secure livelihoods and participate in the economy. Members pool resources to derive shared benefits and create institutions that empower local communities. In this context, a recent report released by Primus Partners, a consulting firm, does well to look at the sector’s potential to fuel growth in India. The report suggests that cooperatives can create up to 55 million direct jobs and 56 million self-employment opportunities by 2030. Their impact on gross domestic product is expected to be 3-5 per cent by
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment cooperative banks Employment in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon