Strengthening schools

India has a massive network of around 1.5 million schools with an enrolment of over 260 million students. Government initiatives like the Right to Education Act, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and mid-day meals have led to significant improvement in access to school education. However, there still exists a multitude of interconnected challenges, ranging from learning outcomes and teacher vacancies to governance and organisational issues. In this context, the NITI Aayog’s work in three states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha — under the project Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E) could provide the way forward for other states as well.

The rapid opening of small government schools across the country and a decline in fertility rates have made some