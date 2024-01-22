Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stress testing

Evaluating equity funds is a good idea

SEBI
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to comprehensively stress-test equity mutual fund schemes and put in place mitigating measures to handle potentially dangerous situations. This is a relatively new initiative on the part of the regulator, but it follows the first round of stress tests, which is said to have resulted in unsatisfactory outcomes. There is a fair logic behind the policy move of instituting more comprehensive stress testing. Equity funds continue to draw huge inflows and most of these emanate from retail investors — indeed, the bulk of the equity assets under management is held

Also Read

Back to Sebi

Instant settlement

After 370

Bangladesh in poll position

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Supply-chain efficiency

Gaza's expanding footprint

Threats and opportunities

Regulating fintech

Policy learnings

Topics : SEBI Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion equity fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon