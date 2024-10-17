Strike over: Environment must be created for early end to labour disputes

In a welcome development, following successful negotiations between the workers, the company management, and the Tamil Nadu government, the 37-day strike at Samsung Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur ended this week. The strike was fuelled by workers’ grievances over excessive workloads paired with low wages, strenuous overtime targets, and Samsung’s policy of not recognising their union. The demand for recognition of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions-affiliated Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) was a key friction point between the striking workers and the company’s management, and the matter is now pending before the Madras High Court. Both