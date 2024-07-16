Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supporting agripreneurs

New fund should support innovation

Startup funding
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To support innovation in agriculture, the government is planning to launch an “Agri Fund for Startups & Rural Entrepreneurs” (AgriSure) with an initial corpus of Rs 750 crore in Category-II alternative investment fund. Funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), and other financial institutions, AgriSure will aim to provide comprehensive support to agripreneurs by setting up an ecosystem for better financing and offering both equity and debt support options. This public-private collaboration, with the fund managed by NABVENTURES, a wholly owned investment subsidiary of Nabard, is designed to foster innovation

Also Read

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Shooting for safety

PremiumIndia population public people

Demographic destiny

Premiumamazon

Defining success

PremiumNiti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

A marker of development

PremiumNATO

Nato's China syndrome

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment agriculture economy NABARD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon