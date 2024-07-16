Supporting agripreneurs

To support innovation in agriculture, the government is planning to launch an “Agri Fund for Startups & Rural Entrepreneurs” (AgriSure) with an initial corpus of Rs 750 crore in Category-II alternative investment fund. Funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), and other financial institutions, AgriSure will aim to provide comprehensive support to agripreneurs by setting up an ecosystem for better financing and offering both equity and debt support options. This public-private collaboration, with the fund managed by NABVENTURES, a wholly owned investment subsidiary of Nabard, is designed to foster innovation