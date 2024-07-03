Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sustainable development

The recent report showed mixed results

green growth
Premium

Illustration: binay sinha

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With less than six years remaining, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), part of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, require intensified effort on India’s part to achieve its 17 goals and 169 associated targets. Adopted in 2015, these global goals serve as a universal call to action to eradicate poverty, achieve gender justice, safeguard the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all. In this regard, the recently released progress report on SDGs in India offers data-driven evidence, which underscores mixed progress by the country towards achieving the SDGs and their corresponding targets. Under SDG1

Also Read

PremiumThe share of women in boards of companies went up from just over 5 per cent in FY14 to nearly 16 per cent in FY23, according to a study by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The study found that women in top management positions i

Lagging indicator

Premiumfund pick stock market

Investor confidence

PremiumCaste Census

Overdue Census

Premiumthermal power

Power equations

Premiumrbi reserve bank of india

Improving financial stability

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Sustainable Development economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon