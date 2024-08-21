Sustainable development: What will it take for India to meet the SDG goals

With just six years remaining, the current progress for most developing countries falls short of what is required to meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Not a single one of the 17 goals is on track to be achieved by the 2030 deadline. In this context, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did well to raise the issue of the SDG-financing gap faced by developing countries at the recently held “Voice of Global South Summit”. At this juncture, the economic transitions needed to attain the SDGs require investment, public and private, at an accelerated pace. Yet, investment is