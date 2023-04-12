close

Sustained slowdown

Global economic outlook poses challenges

Business Standard Editorial Comment
IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
The global economic picture emerging from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) is concerning. Medium-term growth is unlikely to recover to the levels seen in recent decades. According to the latest projections, global growth is expected to slow to 2.8 per cent in 2023, compared to 3.4 per cent in 2022. The April projection is 0.1 percentage point lower than the January update. The IMF has also revised its growth projections for India. It now expects the Indian economy to expand 5.9 per cent in the current fiscal year, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the January projection. It has also reduced the projection for 2024-25 by 0.5 percentage points to 6.3 per cent.
The IMF’s growth forecast is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s latest estimate, which pegged growth at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal year. Some private sector economists expect growth to be much lower than the
Topics : Global economy | IMF

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

