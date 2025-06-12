Tangled trade ties: US-China agreement offers little hope of breakthrough

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was willing to extend the July 9 deadline to complete the ongoing trade negotiations. In a state of heightened trade and economic incertitude, this will only provide marginal relief to the US’ trading partners. However, this, in part, reflects the US administration’s acceptance of the fact that negotiating trade agreements with individual countries is a complex and time-consuming exercise. America is reported to be negotiating trade agreements with 15 large trading partners. India is also in the process of finalising a trade agreement with the US, though it is