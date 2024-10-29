Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Tata-Airbus venture gives a big boost to indigenous defence production

Tata-Airbus venture gives a big boost to indigenous defence production

Airbus invests more than $1 billion annually in a robust and comprehensive supply chain in India for components and services, generating more than 15,000 jobs

Airbus C295
Premium

Photo: Company website

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a path-breaking milestone for India’s aerospace and defence (A&D) industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón inaugurated on Monday the Final Assembly Line (FAL) complex, which will build Airbus C-295 tactical transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara, Gujarat. This is the first time India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has entrusted a private firm to carry out the entire final assembly of a military aircraft. The defence vertical of the Tata group, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), is partnering Airbus Defence and Space in this pioneering “Make in India” project. It is
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion air defence Indian Army

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon