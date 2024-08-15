Telemarketing calls: Latest Trai order must be implemented effectively

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) earlier this week issued an order with the aim to curb spam phone calls, including recorded voice messages. Spam or unsolicited calls from telemarketers have multiplied in recent months, violating mobile subscribers’ privacy, with no redress in sight. While the telecom regulator and the government have tried to check unsolicited calls in the past through various mechanisms and legislation (the last one was the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018), the implementation of the prescribed norms has always fallen short of what has been envisaged. Besides technology coming to