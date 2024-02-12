Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The AI opportunity

Threat to job creation should be addressed

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s recent statement on skilling up two million Indians in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) signals the multinational corporation’s desire to shape the Indian AI ecosystem in a big way. Mr Nadella also noted AI could contribute around 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product by the time the $5 trillion mark is achieved, and Indian firms should not sit on the sidelines. While Microsoft has a headstart in generative AI due to its ties with OpenAI, other big players such as Google and Nvidia are also looking to embed themselves in this

Also Read

Apprentice skilling in IT/BFSI industry to create 5 mn jobs by 2025: Report

Fresh formal job creation slows to 5-month low in August, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation dips to 7-month low in October, shows EPFO data

Services sector firms led India Inc's job creation in FY23, says study

Regulating AI

Army in control

Black and white

Defence preparedness

Qualitative improvement

Equal rights

Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion job creation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon