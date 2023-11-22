The China story

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

Is China’s role in the world economy for the past few decades as the predominant generator of growth coming to an end? As some commentators have noted, China’s share of world gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink for the second year running in 2023. From 18.4 per cent of global GDP (measured in current dollars) in 2021, China will shrink relatively to 17 per cent in 2023. Other emerging nations and the United States will dominate growth in the ongoing year. This is a persuasive case, and reflects reasonable truths about the state of the Chinese economy internally. It is facing a difficult rebalancing amid a crisis in the real estate and construction sector, which has long been the driver

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com